Surrey RCMP searching for missing woman who may be headed to Alberta

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing missing 38-year-old woman.

Rajwinder Bains was reported missing on Wednesday, and was last seen leaving her home in the 6100-block of 140th Street in Surrey on Jan. 10.

According to police, Bains may be travelling with another woman in a Honda Civic, and may be headed to Alberta.

She is described as a 38-year-old South Asian woman, five feet tall and about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long and her family is concerned about her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.