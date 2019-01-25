When it comes to specialty licence plates, Edmonton Oilers winning Battle of Alberta

At least when it comes to the support of specialty hockey team licence plates, the Edmonton Oilers are winning the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames.

According to Service Alberta, a total of 4,507 Oilers- and Flames-themed licence plates have been sold between Nov. 19, 2018 and Jan. 20, 2019.

Edmonton Oilers fans purchased 2,750 plates while Calgary Flames fans bought 1,757 plates.

The government introduced the new specialty licence plates — featuring hockey team logos, slogans and colours — on Nov. 17, 2018.

The plates can be ordered from Alberta registry agents for a one-time cost of $75 plus a registry agent charge. From that amount, $20 is kept by the government to recover costs of producing and shipping the plates, and the remaining $55 goes to the Calgary Flames Foundation or the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation — depending on which plate was chosen.

“It’s been exciting to see the Battle of Alberta extend to our roads,” a Service Alberta spokesperson told Global News Friday.

“Already, more than $247,000 has been raised for these teams’ charitable foundations.”

Both cities’ foundations support health and wellness, education, and youth hockey programming.

“Everyone knows how good the Battle of Alberta is,” John Bean, president of Calgary Sports & Entertainment, said in November. “To take that topic and convert it into something that can be so meaningful to the communities and get our foundations to be working together and against each other — we can have some healthy rivalry here — see who sells the most number of plates.”

As of Jan. 25, 57 per cent of those Oilers and Flames licence plates have been registered to vehicles.

Over the same time period, 590 Support Our Troops licence plates were sold, the government said.

