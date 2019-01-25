‘The Boys’ trailer released, a superhero series partially shot in Hamilton

The first official trailer has been released for a partially made-in-Hamilton superhero series.

The Boys, which was co-created by Seth Rogen, centres on a group of vigilantes, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The Boys was shot in the GTHA last May and stars Karl Urban and Elisabeth Shue.

The Boys, based on the original comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will be available on Amazon Prime this summer.

WARNING: The trailer below contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

Based on one of my favorite comics of all time, I’m proud to have helped bring #TheBoys to life. Here’s a taste of our new show, coming to Amazon this year: pic.twitter.com/oACd1KL2pu — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2019

The Boys 💥💥💥🖕🏽

Available on @AmazonVideo summer 2019 – winter down under .@theboystv https://t.co/PO4yXhLd44 — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) January 24, 2019