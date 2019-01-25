‘The Boys’ trailer released, a superhero series partially shot in Hamilton

The first official trailer has been released for a partially made-in-Hamilton superhero series.
READ MORE: Seth Rogen spotted in Hamilton, picking up fish and chips
The Boys, which was co-created by Seth Rogen, centres on a group of vigilantes, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.
The Boys was shot in the GTHA last May and stars Karl Urban and Elisabeth Shue.
The Boys, based on the original comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will be available on Amazon Prime this summer.
READ MORE: New Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ has Hamilton connection
WARNING: The trailer below contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.