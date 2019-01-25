Canada
January 25, 2019 2:17 pm

‘The Boys’ trailer released, a superhero series partially shot in Hamilton

'The Boys' was partially shot in Hamilton last year.

Amazon
The first official trailer has been released for a partially made-in-Hamilton superhero series.

The Boys, which was co-created by Seth Rogen, centres on a group of vigilantes, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The Boys was shot in the GTHA last May and stars Karl Urban and Elisabeth Shue.

The Boys, based on the original comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will be available on Amazon Prime this summer.

A shot from the comic ‘The Boys.’

WARNING: The trailer below contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

