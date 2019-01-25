Man charged in connection with sexual-assault investigation in Meaford

Police say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual-assault investigation in Meaford, Ont.

According to Grey County OPP, on Wednesday, officers began investigating a sexual-assault incident which allegedly occurred earlier that day.

Police say the victim was a 26-year-old woman.

Officers say on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., the suspect turned himself into the Meaford OPP detachment and was arrested.

Police say the 26-year-old man from Meaford was charged with sexual assault and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Officers say the suspect is known to the victim.

According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday.