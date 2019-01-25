Crime
January 25, 2019 12:07 pm

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 20-year-old man in Pickering

By Web Coordinator  Global News




Durham police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead in the woods in Pickering early Friday.

Police said officers responded to a call from a woman who found the man while walking her dogs in the area, just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, located just off Liverpool Road.

Police said the death is being deemed “suspicious.”

Homicide and forensic investigators are on scene.

