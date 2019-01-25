Man charged after Whitchurch-Stouffville woman reports stranger in her house

A man has been charged after a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville was reportedly broken into.

According to York Regional Police, on Wednesday just after 11 a.m., a woman returned to her home in the McCowan Road area, south of Mount Albert Road, to find a stranger in her house.

Police say when the woman arrived, the man ran out of the house, pushing her out of the way. Officers say the suspect got into a black pickup truck and headed south on McCowan Road.

According to police, an investigation revealed the suspect had allegedly placed outdoor furniture against the house to gain access to the home through a window.

Officers say the residence had been ransacked, and electronics and currency were reported missing.

Police say an officer on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle in the Highway 48 and Cherry Street area.

When the officers attempted to stop the truck, police say it left the roadway and the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, the suspect was located inside the garage of a nearby residence and was arrested.

Officers say an investigation revealed the black pickup truck had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Town of Georgina.

Police say stolen property was also located within the truck.

Officers charged Ryan Crozier, 37, with two counts of break-and-enter, assault, theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say Crozier was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Newmarket on Thursday.