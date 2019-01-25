BC Ferries is closing the Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo on Saturday and Sunday

If you’re planning on taking the BC Ferries this weekend, there are some changes at the Duke Point Terminal so you’ll want to plan ahead.

Media relations manager Astrid Braunschmidt says the Duke Point Terminal will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

“We’re going to have a contractor to come in with a barge and a crane to remove the old apron and replace it with a prefabricated new one,” Braunschmidt said.

The closure will last Saturday and Sunday and those sailing will have to make a slight detour.

“Customers who would normally travel between Tsawwassen and Duke Point … on the weekend that Duke Point will be closed will arrive at or depart from Departure Bay.”

Braunschmidt says this weekend was chosen for good reason.

“Traditionally, these are the least busy travel days of the year at Duke Point.”

She says travellers are encouraged to make reservations and check ahead on BC Ferries website.