The Oscars may have only 2 songs performed live at this year’s ceremony, uproar ensues

With the decision to go forward without a host — for the first time in 30 years — many people are already scratching their heads in confusion and wondering if the The Oscars will be worth watching.

Now, according to Variety, the prestigious awards ceremony will limit the number of live performances from the Best Original Song category. Regular viewers are outraged by this decision.

Among the five nominees, only two will perform at the Feb. 24 event, the report says. The decision was reportedly made to cut the ceremony’s run-time to only three hours, opposed to its usual four.

Due to their position on the Billboard charts, the A Star is Born and Black Panther originals: Shallow and All the Stars are rumoured to be The Academy’s selected nominee performances.

That means it’s likely that Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar will perform, potentially with their respective collaborators, Bradley Cooper and SZA.

READ MORE: 2019 Oscars nominations: Full list of 91st Academy Awards nominees

Although this isn’t the first time The Academy has cut down on musical performances, two would be the lowest recorded number to date — barring the 2010 and 2012 Academy Awards when the musical numbers were cut altogether.

Only six times in the last 10 years have all Best Original Song nominees been able to perform. In both 2013 and 2016, only three numbers were selected.

If the decision is true, the audience will be snubbed this year out of performances from not only Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), but also Emily Blunt (Mary Poppin Returns) and two-time Academy Award winner, Jennifer Hudson (RGB).

Because of this, people are now beginning to question the authenticity of the awards in online interactions. They’re debating whether The Academy chooses Best Song winners based on popularity or actual merit given the dramatic context of the decided film.

READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar is first rapper to win prestigious Pulitzer Prize

“This is bonkers,” wrote a user on Twitter. “Tell Jennifer freaking Hudson — who already has an Oscar — that she doesn’t need to perform because you only have time for two songs.”

Laziest @TheAcademy team ever, only choosing two hits of the Best Song nominees. Actually am considering not to watch. It’s the only awards season ceremony that has songs and I want to hear the other 3! Worst thing is one of the three excluded songs is @IAMJHUD – AN OSCAR WINNER! — Dex (@IAmMrDexB) January 24, 2019

First @TheAcademy decides to present awards during commercials and now they want to rudely have only two songs performed during the show. Has anyone else considered that maybe The #Oscars have jumped the shark? Bring back the @Blockbuster Entertainment Awards just in case. — Steven Prusakowski (@FilmSnork) January 25, 2019

honestly I don't understand how they are *this* bad at this. It's the Oscars. Show all the awards. Let people give speeches. Let people perform the songs. Cut the montages to one or two. Take away Crash's Oscar. It's not that complicated! — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 24, 2019

Not even all the nominees will perform their songs. No time for music in the Oscars. I think we're out of luck. https://t.co/9RWYGn8LPH — marisa (@marisa_965) January 25, 2019

@TheAcademy, each of these five songs earned their nomination and deserve to be heard live. Taking that honor away from two or three of them is not a good look. I haven't forgotten 2016… The first trans nominee (Racing Extinction) and an Asian (Youth) were axed. #Oscars https://t.co/0KAQXFukLe — Ricardo Ramos V (@rramos1032) January 24, 2019

The #Oscars seem to want to fail. You would think that with all the time they're saving by not having a lame host monologue, they could include more than two of the best song nominees. — Silver Screen Videos (@SilverScrVideos) January 25, 2019

“Only two original song nominees will perform at the 2019 Oscars?” asked one user. “If this is true, then it’s time to stop watching the Oscars!”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga calls out Donald Trump, Mike Pence during Vegas show

It was further reported that certain awards deemed “less important” may be presented live during commercial breaks, including Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

To many loyal followers of The Academy, it’s becoming clear that the musical element of the Oscars is unfortunately dwindling.

The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Best Original Song nominees 2019

All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis