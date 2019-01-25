Sports
January 25, 2019 2:22 am

WHL Roundup: Thursday, January 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

LANGLEY, B.C. – A statement win for the Vancouver Giants.

Davis Koch scored twice in the third period as the Vancouver Giants downed the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Koch put the Giants ahead 2-0 at 8:37 of the third before tacking on an empty-netter for insurance.

Trent Miner stopped 31 shots to help Vancouver (30-12-2) extend its win streak to seven games while also knocking off the No. 1 team in the Canadian Hockey League. Brayden Watts also scored for the Giants.

Brayden Pachal found the back of the net for the Raiders (40-6-2), who entered the night 5-0-1 in their last six.

Ian Scott turned away 25-of-27 shots for Prince Albert.

The Giants went 0 for 1 on the power play while the Raiders went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

