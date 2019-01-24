5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 25, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

1 – Chilliwack Home Expo

January 25 – 27

Heritage Park, Chilliwack

Exposureeventsltd.com

2 – Street Food City

On going until January 27

Outside the Vancouver Art Gallery

Dineoutvancouver.com

3 – Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

On Going until February 14

Various Locations/Vendors

Hotchocolatefest.com

4 – Chinese New Year Celebrations

January 26 – February 10

7740 Alderbridge Way, Richmond

Bodhimeditationday.org

5 – Community Skate

January 27 11AM – 2PM

Pacific Coliseum

TourismVancouver.com