5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 25, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.
1 – Chilliwack Home Expo
January 25 – 27
Heritage Park, Chilliwack
Exposureeventsltd.com
2 – Street Food City
On going until January 27
Outside the Vancouver Art Gallery
Dineoutvancouver.com
3 – Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
On Going until February 14
Various Locations/Vendors
Hotchocolatefest.com
4 – Chinese New Year Celebrations
January 26 – February 10
7740 Alderbridge Way, Richmond
Bodhimeditationday.org
5 – Community Skate
January 27 11AM – 2PM
Pacific Coliseum
TourismVancouver.com
