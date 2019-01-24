5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 25, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Chilliwack Home Expo and Chinese New Year Celebrations.

1 – Chilliwack Home Expo
January 25 – 27
Heritage Park, Chilliwack
Exposureeventsltd.com

2 – Street Food City
On going until January 27
Outside the Vancouver Art Gallery
Dineoutvancouver.com

3 – Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
On Going until February 14
Various Locations/Vendors
Hotchocolatefest.com

4 – Chinese New Year Celebrations
January 26 – February 10
7740 Alderbridge Way, Richmond
Bodhimeditationday.org

5 – Community Skate
January 27 11AM – 2PM
Pacific Coliseum
TourismVancouver.com

