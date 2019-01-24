Ontario contractor confronted by Global News convicted 3 years after complaints filed

A Bolton contractor, who once attacked a Global News crew, has been convicted of failing to provide a refund under Ontario’s Consumer Protection Act, three years after complaints against him were lodged.

Maurizio Ercolani, now 58, pleaded guilty to the charge. He received a suspended sentence, was placed on 24-months non-reporting probation, ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, and instructed to pay another $7,000 in restitution to former customers.

In 2015, Ercolani was also charged with fraud.

The Consumer Protection Act conviction followed complaints against Ercolani from consumers between August 31, 2015 and November 30, 2015.

The Ontario Court of Justice found that in one case in Mississauga, Ercolani failed to repay deposits totaling $10,850, even after customers asked for their money back in writing. It was not refunded within 15 days after the notice of cancellation, as required by law.

Global News reported on Ercolani several times in 2015, after receiving complaints he repeatedly accepted deposits but did not do the work.

“You again!” screamed Ercolani at a Global News crew in Pickering, three months after the original Global News story. He had shown up at a home to give an estimate.

Moments later, he attacked a cameraman on video then called 911 claiming he was having a medical emergency.

After police and fire crews showed up, Ercolani got back in his car and sped off, disobeying a stop sign in view of a police officer. He was ticketed and found guilty under the Highway Traffic Act when he did not show up at trial.

At the time the charges were laid, Ercolani was operating under the name A.C. Milan Tile.