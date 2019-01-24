Singing, dancing robot to support Alberta children through court proceedings

A robot who can sing and dance has become the newest member of the Red Deer Victims Services team.

Ard-E the robot was purchased through donations and will be used to help support children going through court proceedings. He can interact with children in ways adults can’t, police said, by singing, dancing and playing games.

Ard-E is meant to put children at ease during difficult and stressful situations, like giving police statements or preparing for court.

“Ard-E is now ready for duty and we’re looking forward to putting the robot to work,” Const. Derek Turner with the Red Deer RCMP said.

“The Victim Services team does important work in supporting young victims and Ard-E gives them another way to connect with and comfort children who are dealing with trauma and difficult situations.”

Earlier this month, a contest was held to name the robot. The winning name was submitted by a six-year-old named Laney, who was given a prize package and will be invited back to the RCMP detachment to be made police chief for the day.

More than 200 names were submitted in the contest.

