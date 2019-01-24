Woman charged with impaired driving after crashing into tree with baby, puppy onboard: York police

York Regional Police say they charged a woman, who had a baby and a puppy in her pickup truck, with impaired driving after she drove off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Police said officers were called to a collision on Metro Road, in the town of Georgina, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a pickup crashed into a tree. Debris, including a stroller, was scattered on the roadway.

Police said the driver, along with her 17-month-old baby and shepherd puppy were already out of the vehicle and unharmed.

Officers spoke to the driver and smelled alcohol on her breath, and police said she was placed under arrest after blowing more than twice the legal limit.

Children’s Aid was contacted and the baby and puppy were taken into the care of family members.

Police said the 30-year-old woman will not be identified to protect the identity of her baby.

“It continues to frustrate me, and the frontline members of York Regional Police, who respond to these incidents and who witness firsthand the tragedy impaired driving can cause,” Chief Eric Jollifee said in a release on Thursday. “It is nothing but sheer luck that serious injury or death were avoided in this collision.”

Police released dash-cam footage from an officer who arrived at the scene.

In December, York police started to release the names of drivers charged in an effort to combat impaired driving. Other police forces, including Halton, Durham, South Simcoe and Niagara, already publish names of those charged with impaired driving.