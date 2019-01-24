Senior hit with Manitoba’s first seven-day ban for distracted driving
A man in his 60s has been issued the first seven-day driver’s licence suspension for using a smartphone while driving.
According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), the man’s first offence happened in late November – a few weeks after the province’s new distracted driving laws came into place. That ticket came with an automatic three-day driving suspension.
The man committed a second distracted driving offence in January in Portage la Prairie, which earned him the week-long suspension.
The seven-day suspension is handed out as a penalty for a second offence within 10 years of a first collar for distracted driving.
In addition to the suspension, the new laws include other harsh penalties, such as a $672 fine for getting busted using an electronic device on the road, as well as five demerits.
For some drivers – like the seven-day man – however, the harsher penalties haven’t seemed to change dangerous behaviour.
MPI said Thursday that nearly 300 drivers have been suspended since the Nov. 1 law was introduced.
