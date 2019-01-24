Woman awakes in her Waterloo apartment to find man watching her sleep: police

A woman recently woke up at around 4 a.m. Wednesday in her Waterloo apartment to find a man watching her.
After she awoke and discovered the prowler, Waterloo Regional Police say the man took off.
A short time later, they arrested him near the apartment, which was located around University Avenue West in Waterloo.
A 23-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with break and enter.
Police do not believe there was a prior relationship between the suspect and the victim but they are continuing to investigate.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
