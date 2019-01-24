Okanagan child taken to hospital after being run over in driveway

A three-year-old boy has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital after being run over in the family driveway.

It happened at a home in the 3500 block of Redecopp Road at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The residents of the home on the quiet, rural road were moving cars around when the adults lost track of the toddler, according to RCMP at the scene.

That is when the child was struck by a pick-up truck.

The child suffered a leg injury that the RCMP said was non-life-threatening.

Police called the incident an accident.