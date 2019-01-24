toddler injured
January 24, 2019 1:13 am

Okanagan child taken to hospital after being run over in driveway

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a toddler was run over in Lake Country on Wednesday evening.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
A A

A three-year-old boy has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital after being run over in the family driveway.

It happened at a home in the 3500 block of Redecopp Road at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The residents of the home on the quiet, rural road were moving cars around when the adults lost track of the toddler, according to RCMP at the scene.

That is when the child was struck by a pick-up truck.

The child suffered a leg injury that the RCMP said was non-life-threatening.

Police called the incident an accident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
child struck by truck
driveway accident
lake country
Okanagan
RCMP
toddler injured
toddler run over

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.