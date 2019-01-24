Kingston’s mystery plane likely belongs ‘government entity,’ says local experts

A mystery plane seen in the skies above Kingston has stumped local residents over the past month, but at least one local resident believes he has figured out who the owners of the aircraft are.

Since Jan. 4, the number of Kingston-area sightings of the mystery plane has grown, with hundreds of people taking to social media to share their stories.

I finally seen the plane! It's a large prop plane with no lights on, it's not showing on the Live Flight Tracker and it seems to be circling Kingston. I am hearing it every 5 minutes fly over the house. @steffanwatkins @MIHomeYGK @cwensing — Valerie Gray 🇨🇦 (@ValerieGray2016) January 14, 2019

Remember folks, set your Inconvenience Meter to Annoying Night Plane mode this evening at dusk #ygk #ygkInconvenienceMeter — Limestoned: A Kingston State of Mind™ (@Limestoned) January 17, 2019

Longtime Kingston resident and airplane enthusiast Neil Aird spends his retirement tracking aircraft in North America from his home office and believes he has uncovered the truth behind the mystery plane.

He also spends his days writing for several plane enthusiast websites and plans to publish a book within the next year.

“During the night on Jan. 4, I heard a buzz coming from the sky so I ran upstairs, poked my head through the skylight and saw nothing,” said Aird.

The buzz continued on for over a week, and Aird said that one night he picked up on a flight path that he says was labelled RCMP.

The City of Kingston referred inquiries about the plane to a statement the city received from the RCMP:

“The RCMP’s primary concern is the safety and security of Canadians. We have multiple aircraft that support our mandate in Ontario and elsewhere in the country. To maintain the integrity of our investigations and operations, the location of our aircraft is not disclosed. We therefore have no additional information to share with you at this time.”

RCMP have been called several times for further information, but would not comment past this statement.

CFB Trenton says they also could not take ownership of any of the mystery plane sightings.

Christian Lueprecht, a political science professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, says that because the mystery plane is flying at 6,000 feet, has a specific flight pattern and is out at night, he would assume it belongs to a government entity.

“I think we can rest assured that since 9/11, the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command keeps close track of all flying objects, regardless of size, anywhere on the continent, and even the smallest of plans or drones can’t move or take off without NORAD noticing and dispatching military intercept,” said Lueprecht.

Although, both Lueprecht and Aird have supplied educated guesses, there is still no real confirmation as to what the plane is and why it’s been flying over Kingston.

This photo was taken by Aird when the mystery plane flew by his Kingston home during the daytime.