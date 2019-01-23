3-vehicle collision forces OPP to close road in City of Kawartha Lakes

Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed following a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP stated around 4:20 p.m. that they were on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision just north of the community of Downeyville.

The collision has forced the closure of Pigeon Lake Road between Heights and Sturgeon roads.

No details have been provided on the extent of injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation.

OPP say it expected that the road will be closed for several hours.