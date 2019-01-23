No one injured after freight train derails west of Ajax
A A
TORONTO – Canadian Pacific Railway says one of its freight trains has derailed west of Ajax, Ont.
The company says there were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns as a result of the incident.
READ MORE: Canadian railways ration space as congestion problems worsen
CP says it has sent teams to the site to deal with the derailment.
It could not immediately say what had caused the incident.
The derailment remains under investigation.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.