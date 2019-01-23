Canada
January 23, 2019 3:12 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 3:35 pm

No one injured after freight train derails west of Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway is investigating after one of its freight trains derailed west of Ajax on Wednesday.

A A

TORONTO – Canadian Pacific Railway says one of its freight trains has derailed west of Ajax, Ont.

The company says there were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Canadian railways ration space as congestion problems worsen

CP says it has sent teams to the site to deal with the derailment.

It could not immediately say what had caused the incident.

The derailment remains under investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ajax
Canadian Pacific Railway
CP
Derailment
Freight train

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.