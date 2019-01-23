Crime
January 23, 2019 12:44 pm

Friend of slain Winnipeg woman sings mourning song in victim impact statement

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press

Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine died after being shot and being exposed to a fire on March 14. Three people have been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Winnipeg Police Service Handout
A A

The best friend of a woman who was killed during a botched robbery broke into a mourning song during her victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing Wednesday in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Melissa Stevenson said Jeanenne Fontaine was like a butterfly – beautiful, small and strong.

Fontaine was shot and her home was set on fire in March 2017 when three men came to her house to collect on a drug debt her boyfriend owed.

Story continues below

Fontaine was the cousin of Tina Fontaine, a teenager whose body was found three years earlier in the Red River, and whose death fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

READ MORE: Jury finds 2 men guilty of manslaughter in 2017 killing of Jeanenne Fontaine

Stevenson says her friend was in tremendous pain after her cousin’s death and it affected her battle with addiction.

A jury on Saturday found Christopher Brass guilty of manslaughter.

Another man, Jason Meilleur, was also convicted of manslaughter and is to be sentenced at a later date.

The third man, Malcolm Mitchell, pleaded guilty to the shooting last month and was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Christopher Brass
Jason Meilleur
Jeanenne Fontaine
malcolm mitchell
Manitoba Court
Manitoba Justice
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg homicide

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.