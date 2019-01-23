Parking ban on some Kelowna roads after thick blanket of overnight snow

Eleven centimetres of snow fell overnight in Kelowna, and now there is a temporary ban on street parking on some city roads.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Kelowna announced that it was enacting a parking ban on snow routes. According to the city, snow routes are “areas that are particularly challenging for snow removal due to elevation, road grade (slope), roadway width and numerous cul-de-sacs.”

Overall, there are seven snow routes in Kelowna: Wilden, the Ponds, Magic Estates, Dilworth Mountain, Academy Way, Black Mountain and Kirschner Mountain. Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city lifts them. Residents can find out if the parking bans are in effect by visiting the city’s website at kelowna.ca/snowroutes.

The city says vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing. Residents and business owners are reminded that they are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks adjacent to their property.

If you don’t live on a snow route, the city is still encouraging residents to move their vehicles to assist plows and work crews in quickly clearing snow.

City plows tackle snow routes by a priority classification. The top classification, priority one, includes high-traffic roads like Gordon Drive. The second classification, priority two, includes bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three includes neighbourhood roads while priority four includes remaining lanes.

Clearing Highway 97 and Highway 33 are provincial responsibilities.

The city is also reminding residents and business owners that they are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks adjacent to their property. If you have challenges in clearing snow, or know of someone who finds clearing snow to be a difficult task, go online to visit the city’s Snow Angel program. That link is available here.