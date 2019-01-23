Crime
Man, 75, dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

TORONTO – A 75-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Toronto last week.

Police say the man was walking across a street when he was hit by a car on Jan. 16.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries immediately after the crash.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators have appealed to anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact police.

