New Brunswick police officer rescues woman trapped in clothing donation bin

A quick-thinking and observant police officer was able to save a woman who was trapped inside a clothing donation bin in Miramichi, N.B. early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Miramichi Police Force, the officer was driving past the Lord Beaverbrook Arena on University Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, when he happened to glance at a number of clothing donation bins at the edge of the arena parking lot.

As he drove by, he thought he saw the metal flap on one of the bins move.

When he stopped to check, he found a 60-year-old woman inside the bin. She told him she had crawled inside to get out of the storm a few hours earlier, but had become stuck and was unable to get out on her own.

According to police, the officer was able to get her out and eventually drove her to a residence.

“Other than being very cold, physically she was okay,” the release said.

The issue of people becoming trapped inside donation bins has been a deadly problem in this country. Earlier this month, the Canadian Press reported that since 2015, at least seven Canadians have died after getting stuck inside a clothing donation bin.

Since that report, a woman has died after being found inside a donation bin in Toronto on Jan. 8.

Many bins have a gate mechanism that is designed to prevent animals from getting in and to prevent theft. That mailbox-like design means that people can get inside the bin, but are unable to get out.

In the wake of the deaths, some jurisdictions have temporarily shut down the bins, while manufacturers look into changing their design.