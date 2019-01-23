Mayor Tory to address media ahead of executive committee meeting

Mayor John Tory is scheduled to address the media ahead of an executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

The main issue on the agenda is the “Housing Now” initiative which focuses on affordable housing.

City staff have identified 11 sites of surplus city-owned land as locations for additional affordable housing units to be built.

A staff report said one-third of the new builds will be reserved for affordable rental units at 80 per cent of average market rent.

Housing advocacy groups say the number of units being made available for affordable housing is too low and the market rent will be out of reach for many low and moderate income tenants.

“This plan does nothing to help the thousands of people on the housing wait list. Tenants need help from this city, since the province is cutting our wages and supports,” Marva Burnett, president of ACORN Canada, said in a media release.

“This is the city’s land, why is it that when it comes to housing we’ve always got to sacrifice and get nothing in return.”