London Abused Women’s Centre to announce new funding for awareness campaign

The London Abused Women’s Centre will be announcing new funding Wednesday that officials say will enhance their efforts to increase awareness about Canada’s prostitution laws across Ontario.

The announcement is being made in partnership with TBK Creative and comes on the heels of a four-month digital media public awareness campaign, launched in 2018.

The funding will also help to ensure trafficked, prostituted and sexually-exploited women and girls have access to services, officials said.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. and the London Abused Women’s Centre at 797 York Street.