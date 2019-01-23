Canada
January 23, 2019 8:04 am

London Abused Women’s Centre to announce new funding for awareness campaign

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A prostitute waits for clients in a street of the French southeastern city of Nice, on September 5, 2015.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
A A

The London Abused Women’s Centre will be announcing new funding Wednesday that officials say will enhance their efforts to increase awareness about Canada’s prostitution laws across Ontario.

READ MORE: London Abused Women’s Centre receives over $128k in donations during annual anti-abuse campaign

The announcement is being made in partnership with TBK Creative and comes on the heels of a four-month digital media public awareness campaign, launched in 2018.

The funding will also help to ensure trafficked, prostituted and sexually-exploited women and girls have access to services, officials said.

WATCH: Woman jailed four years for luring 16-year-old girl into prostitution

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. and the London Abused Women’s Centre at 797 York Street.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada's prostitution laws
Funding
lawc
Ldnont
London
London Abused Women's Centre
London Ontario
megan walker
New Funding
Ontario
public awareness campaign
TBK Creative

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.