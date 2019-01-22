B.C. driver stops to rescue injured owl, is injured in rear-end collision

A B.C. man was injured earlier this month after an attempt to rescue an injured owl went awry.

According to Chase RCMP, the incident happened after the man pulled over on Squilax-Anglemont Road near the intersection of Holding Road in Lee Creek on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Calgary police officers become smitten with injured owl: ‘she was laying on the sidewalk’

Police said the man had spotted an injured owl in the roadway and stopped in the westbound driving lane to pick it up.

The driver had put the owl in the passenger seat of his Suzuki Swift when another westbound vehicle rear-ended the Suzuki, according to police.

The would-be owl rescuer was still outside his vehicle, and the collision caused the Suzuki to hit him, police said.

READ MORE: London police training exercise paused for baby owl rescue

He was transported to hospital in unknown condition, while the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

While investigators were assessing the collision, police said the owl woke and flew away.