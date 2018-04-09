London police training exercise paused for baby owl rescue

A London police training exercise turned into a bird rescue after a K9 officer found a baby owl that had fallen from its nest.

READ MORE: Calgary police officers become smitten with injured owl: ‘she was laying on the sidewalk’

Mike Shore of Shore Bird Control was called in on Friday afternoon. Police feared that bird was hurt in the 25-metre fall at the Easter Seals Camp in the city’s west end.

Shore said he arrived to find the bird, which he believes was about a week old, was healthy but needed to get back to the nest.

“I put him in my binocular case and wore him around my neck while I climbed,” Shore told 980 CFPL.

“I put my 40-foot ladder against the tree and used it and then I had to go another 30 or 40 feet just on the branches. it was a pretty windy day up there, it was blowing around.”

“It looked like all these wind storms we’ve been having kind of destroyed his nest a little,” Shore added.

“I snapped a bunch of branches off and worked away on the nest and rebuilt it. There was lots of food up there waiting for him; his mom’s a good hunter!”

Shore said he remained in the area afterwards and confirmed that the mother owl is taking care of him again and he stressed that contrary to what some may believe, human contact with birds has no impact on whether or not its mother accepts or rejects the bird.

He also added that he couldn’t have saved the bird without the help of the two officers who kept the bird safe and warm prior to his arrival.

— With files from Jess Brady and Christian D’Avino