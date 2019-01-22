Weyburn homicide case adjourned until February

The case of a man accused of second-degree murder in Weyburn’s first homicide in more than 20 years has been adjourned until Feb. 5.

Keegan Muxlow, 23, has been charged in the death of 18-year-old Nathan Hutt, who was shot during an altercation after he and two others allegedly broke into Muxlow’s home on Jan. 4.

Another man suffered stab wounds in the incident, while a third man turned himself in to police the next day.

READ MORE: Weyburn police identify 18-year-old man killed in connection to home invasion

Dominick Hawkes, 23, and William McLeod, 25, both from Weyburn, are also facing charges that include break and enter and committing assault, wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Muxlow is still in custody and is expected to appear via video link on Feb. 5.