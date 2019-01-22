Regina man collecting signatures hoping to change a school bus safety bylaw

A Regina man is on a mission to collect as many signatures as he can, hoping to change a key city bylaw dealing with school bus safety lights.

According to the traffic bylaw 9900, school bus drivers are prohibited from the use of safety lights, stop signs and stop arms within city limits.

Instead, when kids get on and off the bus, drivers rely on their flashing amber lights.

Shawn Morrison launched his petition on Jan. 15 and has since collected more than 300 signatures.

“The population in this city is growing and we need to keep people safe,” Morrison said. “I also have two grandchildren and they love seeing the school bus, so they want to ride it one day and I want them to be safe so safety is priority.”

But the city insists the bylaw is meant to keep children safe, comparing Regina to other cities like Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary, all with similar bylaws.

“The bus driver will drop them off at the side of the road on the sidewalk and they can walk to the nearest intersection and cross the road safely,” director of roadways and transportation, Norman Kyle, said. “It teaches the kids at a young age proper safety and traffic etiquette.”

According to SGI (Saskatchewan Government Insurance), collisions in school zones are quite rare, with three reported in 2017 resulting in minor injuries. The results for 2018 are expected to be available in the next few months.

Still, Morrison says he’s seen too many close calls, and besides signatures, he’s also gaining support.

“I notice it a lot with my daughters going to school,” parent Wendi Zieglgansberger said. “The drivers ignore the buses when they stop.”

Morrison hopes to collect 24,000 signatures in hopes of forcing a referendum.