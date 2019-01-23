Toronto creative agency to handle new City of Kingston slogan, branding

The City of Kingston is tossing its motto — Where history and innovation thrive — in an attempt to rebrand, and the $90,000 contract for the job has been awarded to Toronto-based creative branding agency Scott Thornley and Company (STC).

Last week, Global Kingston reported that city officials were looking to remove the slogan and replace it with a motto that showcased Kingston as an ideal location to live, work, invest, play, study and visit.

STC was one of 10 companies to bid on the rebranding project when a request for proposal was released last fall.

The creative branding agency has worked with other municipalities, including Mississauga, whose Unlimited campaign to encourage economic development was launched by STC. The company’s bid was the second lowest in terms of cost but received the highest total score when all criteria was factored in. Five of the 10 bids were above $100,000.

Global News asked the City of Kingston why local firms were not specifically encouraged to apply for the project, and city officials responded that participants must not create a conflict of interest, such as providing preferential treatment. The request for proposal was available to anyone on the city’s website before the application process closed on Oct. 10, 2018.

STC is preparing its four-phase process to come up with a single brand position that represents Kingston.