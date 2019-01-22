Work begins on 200 new units of social housing in Vancouver’s DTES

Crews broke ground Tuesday on a social housing project in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that will create 200 new affordable units.

The project includes the redevelopment of the Roddan Lodge and the Evelyne Saller Centre at 124 Dunlevy Ave.

It’s being built on City of Vancouver land and is being funded by the NDP government’s $6-billion housing plan and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

READ MORE: Nearly 1,000 new affordable housing units on the way for Vancouver

“This lodge will create new homes for hundreds of people living in the Downtown Eastside where housing is so needed,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

“I’m especially happy to know that many of the units will be rented at shelter rate, ensuring the building is as affordable as possible for the people who need it most.”

WATCH: City of Vancouver unveils long-delayed replacement for former Little Mountain social housing complex

Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MLA Melanie Mark said the combination of housing and services will have a significant impact on the lives of people in the area.

“If you look across the street, people are living in tents, people are living in crisis,” she said.

READ MORE: What’s in the BC NDP’s $6B plan to fix the housing market?

“This special project is going to bring essential services to members of my community. Low-cost cafeteria, showers and laundry services: things that many of us take for granted. But for people in need, those are services that are going to help people get to their medical appointments, help them live in dignity.”

The NDP has pledged to build 114,000 homes over the next decade, including 2,500 units of modular housing and 1,500 units of supportive housing for women and kids fleeing violence over the next three years.