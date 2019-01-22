Trio arrested after Lindsay police seize cocaine from vehicle

Three people in Lindsay, Ont., face drug charges after police seized cocaine during a vehicle stop on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a constable stopped a vehicle on William Street at Kent Street after the officer recognized a suspect wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

READ MORE: Marijuana use on the rise in Ontario even before legalization, survey says

Police say the officer also observed cocaine “in plain view” inside the vehicle where police seized 61 grams of drugs with an estimated value of $6,100.

The driver and two passengers were arrested. During the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of a cheque that had been reported stolen.

Jordan Ronald Marshall, 19, Emma Bell, 19, and Mackenzie Kirkwood, 29, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Kirkwood was also charged with an additional count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three accused will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 21.

WATCH: Peterborough police seize purple heroin, cocaine from East City residence