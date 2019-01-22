Kenan Thompson, other ‘Mighty Ducks’ cast members reunite at Anaheim Ducks game

Several original cast members of the Mighty Ducks trilogy brought back some 1990s nostalgia when they reunited at an Anaheim Ducks game in New York.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who played the smart-mouthed Russ Tyler in the Disney films, reunited with fellow cast members to watch the Ducks take on the New York Islanders on Sunday.

“Some mighty great people joined us at today’s game!” the Ducks tweeted along with some photos. “Some of your favorite Mighty Ducks visited us on Long Island and met a few of our guys after the game.”

Some mighty great people joined us at today’s game! Some of your favorite Mighty Ducks visited us on Long Island and met a few of our guys after the game. #LetsGoDucks⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/xFsggnYe8v — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 21, 2019

The SNL star was joined by Vincent LaRusso, Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, Garette Ratliff Henson and Danny Tamberelli for the reunion.

Mighty Ducks, which also starred Canadian Joshua Jackson, tells the story of a ragtag group of misfit kids coming together to win a hockey tournament. The film birthed the NHL team in Anaheim (though the “Mighty” was eventually dropped from the official name).

READ MORE: Shaun Weiss of ‘Mighty Ducks’ fame arrested, shocking mugshot revealed

Tamberelli shared photos and video on his Instagram account, showing the group taking to the ice in their retro team jerseys.

“What a sweet day!! Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends!” he said.

Ducks fly together.

–with a file from Chris Jancelewicz