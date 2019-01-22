OPP using helicopter to ensure children in Orillia, Bracebridge arrive safe at school

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say beginning Tuesday, officers will be using a helicopter to ensure children in the Orillia and Bracebridge areas arrive safely at school.

According to a news release issued by the OPP, officers will be using the helicopter to look for motorists passing school buses while the lights are activated.

Police say the helicopter will also be enforcing speeding and a variety of other aggressive driving offences.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, injured in snowmobile collision in Gravenhurst, OPP say

Officers say the helicopter is equipped with a high-tech camera that can view vehicles and their licence plates from a long distance.

According to police, the fine for a first offence is up to $2,000 and demerit points. A second offence comes with a fine of up to $4,000, demerit points and the possibility of jail time.

“Please be extra cautious when behind a school bus, our children’s lives depend on your safe and responsible decisions,” the release reads.