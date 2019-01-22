Crime
January 22, 2019 2:01 pm

OPP using helicopter to ensure children in Orillia, Bracebridge arrive safe at school

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Officers say the helicopter is equipped with a high-tech camera that can view vehicles and their licence plates from a long distance.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A A

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say beginning Tuesday, officers will be using a helicopter to ensure children in the Orillia and Bracebridge areas arrive safely at school.

According to a news release issued by the OPP, officers will be using the helicopter to look for motorists passing school buses while the lights are activated.

Police say the helicopter will also be enforcing speeding and a variety of other aggressive driving offences.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, injured in snowmobile collision in Gravenhurst, OPP say

Officers say the helicopter is equipped with a high-tech camera that can view vehicles and their licence plates from a long distance.

According to police, the fine for a first offence is up to $2,000 and demerit points. A second offence comes with a fine of up to $4,000, demerit points and the possibility of jail time.

“Please be extra cautious when behind a school bus, our children’s lives depend on your safe and responsible decisions,” the release reads.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggressive Driving
bracebridge
Demerit Points
Helicopter
helicopter enforcement
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario Provincial Police aviation services
OPP
opp helicopter
Orillia
School Bus
Speeding

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.