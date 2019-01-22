Family Matters podcast recap: Tickets for babies & the evolution of car seats

View link »

A Calgary mother is frustrated over a ticket policy that prevented her from bringing her breastfeeding baby to a show. She was told if she wanted her son to attend, she would have to pay full price for a ticket.

In this episode, we take a look at ticket policies for babies at venues across the country. We ask Margot Young, a professor with the Allard School of Law at the University of British Columbia, for her take on whether the rule is discriminatory.

Plus, child car seats today are all about safety, but when the first model hit the market nearly a century ago, it was more about giving mom and dad somewhere to put their child. From the first car seat in 1933 to the ones on store shelves today, we take a look at the evolution of car seats. Trudy Slaght from the Child Passenger Safety Association shares with us the biggest changes and makes some predictions for the next generation for car seats.

And, University of Alberta family physician Stephanie Liu launched her blog, Life of Dr. Mom, to offer an evidence-based alternative to the misinformation she found on many mom blogs. She joins us to talk about some of the biggest questions and misconceptions she hears from patients.

