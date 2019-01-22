Nova Scotia distillery wins award for best gin in the world

A Nova Scotia distillery has one more award to add to its mantlepiece after attending the 2019 World Gin Awards in London, England this past week.

The Steinhart Distillery, based out of Antigonish, N.S., took home the “Best Classic Gin in the World” award as well as “Best Canadian Gin” in the world.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia kindles sudden explosion in craft distilleries

“The best part of this award is that I won world’s best gin while competing against the best of the best from across countries and gin categories,” Thomas Steinhart, the owner of the distillery, said in a press release.

“It’s like winning against Tom Brady at the Superbowl or Tom Hanks at the Oscars. You know you deserve it but you’re also incredibly aware that you’re standing among legends. That’s what makes this award so meaningful – to myself, my staff and to our customers.”

Steinhart was previously the first North American distiller to be accepted into the London Gin Guild.

WATCH: Sask. distillery aims to take its award-winning vodka to national stage

To celebrate the award, Steinhart is set to host events in Antigonish, N.S., and Halifax and launch a social media competition that will see the winner earn an all-expense paid trip to the distillery.