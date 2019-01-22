34-year-old man wrecks home with axe after he thought wife damaged his action figures

A 34-year-old grown Wisconsin man caused chaos in his family home, taking an axe to his television and car after he thought his wife had damaged his prized action figures, according to police.

Madison police responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday night after the suspect called 911 to report himself to police.

“The suspect called 911 himself because of his actions in response to drinking too much and then overreacting when believing his wife had damaged some of his prized property (action figures),” Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily incident police crime blotter.

Police said the man used a log-splitting axe to destroy a TV, the stand it sits on, a laptop and a bunch of other items inside his house. The suspect’s wife was not home at the time.

“The suspect then moved outside and smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and eventually striking the windshield with such force that the axe became stuck,” Koval said. “When officers arrived, they found the axe embedded in the windshield of the car.”

The suspect was arrested for domestic-related charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property. Police estimate the man caused about $5,000 in damages.

The fate of the man’s action figures is unknown.