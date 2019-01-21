Florida man tries to rob store to prove to his mother he’s ‘independent’

A Florida man’s failed attempt to rob a convenience store last week was an effort to prove to this mother that he is “independent” and can take care of himself, police say.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hasan Alexander Campbell was arrested after attempted to rob a Circle K. After the clerk refused to surrender money to Campbell, the suspect was confronted by a customer inside the convenience store and a fight ensued.

READ MORE: Police hunt for man caught on camera licking family’s doorbell for 3 hours

Authorities say Campbell was able to flee from the store, leading police on a brief vehicle pursuit, before the suspect’s vehicle was disabled by police in a neighbouring county.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report, Campbell admitted to being a “dick,” and said he was trying to meet up with a relative to go hit up a strip club. Campbell told police that he was “trying to figure himself out” and he allegedly tried to rob the store to prove to his mom that he was “independent” and can take care of himself.

“And that’s all he had to say about that,” police said in the report.

READ MORE: Florida man arrested after stealing Christmas wreath, hanging it on his own front door

Campbell was charged with attempted robbery, battery and fleeing and eluding. He was being held in the Sumter County jail on $23,000 bail… perhaps until his mother can come get him out.