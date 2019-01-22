Dierks Bentley talks family, potential TV series

Dierks Bentley is a Burning Man!

The country star just kicked off the ‘Burning Man’ tour in Hamilton on Jan. 17 and caught up with ET Canada correspondent Paul McGuire to discuss the support from his family and the potential TV show he would be producing.

Backstage he tells McGuire, “I’ve been on the road for, like, 15 years. I mean it’s crazy. I tell my kids sometimes, ‘Guys, I’m thinking about maybe slowing down a little bit,’ and they’re, like, ‘No! You can’t stop!’

“When I’m home I really try to be home. I do the school dropoff. I do the school pickup. I just try to be involved in everything.”

It appears the Woman, Amen singer may be making a career change to figure skating. He showed off his dance moves in a black leotard for the tour promo video called ‘The Burning Man Tour On Ice’.

“I have a lot more respect for figure skaters ’cause when you fall in hockey you don’t even feel it,” he explains. “I got hurt really bad…my hip hurts four weeks later but it’s fine, it’s just a little dinged up.”

The 43-year-old’s ninth studio album entitled The Mountain, includes the No. 1 hit Woman, Amen, inspired by his wife of 14 years, Cassidy Black.

“It was the most authentic way I could express to her how I feel about her. And that one definitely got to her,” he tells McGuire. “So you know your wife should be your harshest critic.”

If a 27-date North American tour isn’t too much, the singer tells McGuire he is also working to produce a TV show: “It’s like the show Cheers meets Nashville. So a great storyline of a bar owner, and she kind of runs the show.” He adds, “The guy that did Modern Family is our writer and it feels pretty slick.”