January 22, 2019 6:24 am
Updated: January 22, 2019 7:27 am

Manitoba RCMP to implement eagle feather option for swearing oaths

By Writer/Producer  Global News
An eagle feather is shown in a handout photo.

RCMP are announcing Tuesday a new way for Manitobans to swear on legal oath.

Manitoba’s RCMP will be implementing an eagle feather initiative.

The option would allow Manitobans to swear legal oaths on an eagle feather during day-to-day policing.

The new initiative will give victims, witness, suspects and police officers the option.

RCMP will be holding a conference at 1 p.m. CST for more information about the initiative.

