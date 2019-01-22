Manitoba RCMP to implement eagle feather option for swearing oaths

RCMP are announcing Tuesday a new way for Manitobans to swear on legal oath.

Manitoba’s RCMP will be implementing an eagle feather initiative.

The option would allow Manitobans to swear legal oaths on an eagle feather during day-to-day policing.

The new initiative will give victims, witness, suspects and police officers the option.

RCMP will be holding a conference at 1 p.m. CST for more information about the initiative.