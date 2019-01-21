‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 7 premiere date: Reality show returning to Global in March

Get ready to meet a new batch of house guests when the seventh season of Big Brother Canada premieres on Global on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The hit reality series returns to Global’s schedule three nights a week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Arisa Cox returns to host the award-winning series and take viewers on a wild ride filled with socially savvy and not-so-savvy house guests, unpredictable twists, unforgettable challenges and some jaw-dropping drama.

“We are so proud to be ushering in an all-new season of Big Brother Canada on Global,” said Maria Hale, senior vice-president of Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition with Corus Entertainment.

“With a new house and a whole new crop of house guests, we can’t wait to bring viewers another hit season of the show they can’t get enough of. Growing its audience year over year, we take great pride in creating an unforgettable season filled with epic TV moments and even more snackable digital content for our hungry viewers.”

Big Brother Canada has picked a group of strangers from their homes, sequestered them from the outside world and placed them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the house guests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow house guests. "We have planned the most epic and exciting season of Big Brother Canada and cannot wait to share it with our amazing fans," said executive producer and SVP Erin Brock. "What we have in store for our batch of house guests in Season 7 will be a widely exciting ride that viewers will be talking about all season long!" Additional details about Season 7 of Big Brother Canada, including this season's theme, house guests and grand prize, will be announced in the coming weeks. While viewers anxiously await the electrifying new #BBCAN7 season, fans can watch the Season 2 premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. The star-studded series airs multiple nights over the course of three weeks before a winner is crowned on Wednesday, Feb. 13. For more information, including full schedule details, visit GlobalTV.com. In anticipation of the premiere, fans can stream their favourite moments from Season 6 on GlobalTV.com and Global GO (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV) and stay updated on all things #BBCAN7 on BigBrotherCanada.ca. For Season 7, viewers can stream Big Brother Canada live on GlobalTV.com and Global GO by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com, Global GO and BigBrotherCanada.ca.