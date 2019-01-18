Kato Kaelin says he’s going to talk about O.J. Simpson in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house

Former O.J. Simpson house guest Kato Kaelin will become a Big Brother house guest on Jan. 21, and he plans to answer any questions his fellow players ask about Simpson.

Kaelin was a key figure in the famous 1995 murder trial for Simpson, and he knows that his roommates might have questions regarding his stay in the guest house on the Rockingham estate.

“I’ve done so many interviews over the years, I have no problems answering questions about that,” Kaelin told Entertainment Weekly (EW).

He continued: “You know, it’s so, to me, boring, the O.J. It’s not who I am, and it’s something that obviously happened in my life, but if they have a question that they want me to answer or something that I can answer, I have no problem with that.”

He also told EW that he has a strategy to change the topic if he needs to.

“If they’re sort of interviewing me in that house with their questions, I’d like to find out more about them and turn and say, ‘Yeah, let’s talk about you.’ And then back to me,” he added.

Kaelin told Entertainment Tonight that he’s wanted to be a Big Brother house guest since 2000.

He also made a joke during an interview about previous Celebrity Big Brother house guest Keshia Knight Pulliam, who begged to be evicted first so she could go home and breastfeed her daughter.

Kaelin said: “The good news is I’m not lactating, so…”

The second season of Celebrity Big Brother begins with a two-night premiere on Jan. 21-22.

Celebrity Big Brother is the first celebrity edition of reality hit Big Brother and follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining house guest receiving a grand prize of US$250,000.

