Kenneth Fenton, man convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett, granted limited day parole

Kenneth Fenton, the man convicted of the drunk driving crash that killed a Victoria-area RCMP officer nearly three years ago, has been granted limited day parole to attend alcohol abuse treatment.

Fenton is being held at the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford and Monday was his first appearance before the parole board since he pleaded guilty in May 2017 to the death of 32-year-old Const. Sarah Beckett.

READ MORE: Const. Sarah Beckett’s widower calls for stricter penalties

Board members admitted reservations about Fenton’s honesty and the length of time he has needed to admit his alcoholism, but agreed he should be allowed to attend a 70-day treatment program in the Fraser Valley before returning to prison where next steps will be decided.

Beckett was returning to the Langford RCMP detachment in a marked police cruiser in April 2016 when Fenton ran a red light and T-boned her vehicle, instantly killing the mother of two young boys.

WATCH: Coverage of Const. Sarah Beckett and Kenneth Fenton on Globalnews.ca