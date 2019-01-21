Man allegedly steals idling truck, crashes it in owner’s front lawn: OPP

Leeds OPP have charged an Athens Township man for allegedly stealing a truck that was left idling in the cold.

Police say a Ford pickup truck was reported stolen at 6 a.m. on Monday on Upper Oak Leaf Road in Athens Township.

According to police, the owner of the truck started his vehicle to warm it up due to the extreme cold and then went back into his home.

Shortly after, the owner heard his vehicle driving away and then heard a collision in his front yard, police said.

When OPP arrived on the scene, they say officers found the man who allegedly stole the car still on the owner’s front lawn in the crashed truck.

Cameron Chisamore, 20, of Athens Township, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

OPP are warning people to lock their vehicles if they’re going to leave them idling in the cold.

“Since leaving the keys in an unattended vehicle presents an easy target for thieves, in the interest of crime prevention, homeowners are asked to take extra precaution,” said Leeds OPP Staff Sgt. Josh Kingsley.