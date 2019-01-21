NDP MLA Sandra Jansen will not seek re-election

WARNING: This article contains offensive language. Discretion advised.

NDP MLA and cabinet minister Sandra Jansen has announced she’s not seeking re-election.

In a statement released Monday morning, Jansen said it was not an easy decision, but called it the right decision for her and her family.

“I am very honored to have been given the chance to serve,” she wrote, in part. “And I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish on behalf of my constituents, particularly over these last two years.

“I would like to thank those constituents for their unwavering support.”

Two years ago, Jansen crossed the floor to join the NDP from the Progressive Conservative party.

“The dog-whistle politics I heard at the PC policy conference were chilling to me: eroding public education, taking away women’s reproductive rights and trying to out gay kids in schools,” Jansen said at the time. “That is not my Alberta. I reject each and every one of those views and the idea that Alberta should be going backward.”

In November 2017, she was named minister of infrastructure in a cabinet shuffle.

In the statement released on Monday, Jansen called Alberta a better province under Rachel Notley’s “formidable leadership.

“[It’s] more inclusive, diverse and welcoming. Our kids are learning in good schools, our loved ones have the care they need and our economy is more diversified.”

After her decision to cross the floor, Jansen began receiving threats.

“Dumb broad. A good place for her to be is with the rest of the queers,” Jansen read in an impassioned speech to the house about the threats.

The Calgary-North West MLA said she had been labelled “dead meat,” a “useless tit,” and told that she should stay in the kitchen.

“Now you have two blond bimbos in a party that is clueless,” Jansen said, reading another message.

As a result of the threats, Jansen was given security staff.

During her time in the PC party, Jansen briefly threw her hat in the leadership race. She later dropped out of the race, citing harassment.

In her statement, Jansen said she would do everything in her power to make sure Notley was re-elected in the upcoming election.