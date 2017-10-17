Premier Rachel Notley to announce Alberta cabinet shuffle Tuesday afternoon

Premier Rachel Notley is shaking up her cabinet, with changes to be revealed during a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton.

Notley last shuffled her cabinet in January, when she split the massive Human Services ministry into two: Danielle Larivee was moved from Municipal Affairs to head up the new Children’s Services ministry, while Irfan Sabir was moved to Community and Social Services.

At that time, Shaye Anderson, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, was also named the new minister of Municipal Affairs.

When she became premier in May 2015, Notley originally had a 12-person cabinet with some ministers managing multiple portfolios. She made two more cabinet changes in the following year, including adding six new cabinet ministers in in February 2016.

It’s not known what changes will be made at Tuesday’s event, set to begin at 2 p.m. at Government House.

