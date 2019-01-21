Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold eases

Extreme cold eases as round after round of clouds swing through.

Monday

After an extremely cold weekend with wind chills diving into the -40s at times, conditions warmed substantially to kickoff the work week.

-17 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day with wind chills in the mid -20s under mostly cloudy skies after light snow eased into the early morning.

After mid-teen temperatures returned by noon, further warming by a few degrees continues into the afternoon with a chance of a few flurries sliding through.

Monday Night

The risk of snow eases during the evening as clouds clear out of the area and conditions cool back toward the -20s overnight.

Tuesday

-27 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning as another deck of clouds slides in over the area to start the day.

Midday and early afternoon sunny breaks are possible before the next wave of cloud cover slides in later in the day as we warm up to an afternoon high a few degrees into minus single digits.

Wednesday-Friday

Skies clear during the day on Wednesday behind a cold front sliding through with a chance of flurries early in the day as conditions cool through the minus teens into the -20s by evening.

Another weak clipper swings through on Thursday with a chance of snow and clouds linger into Friday as highs climb toward the warm end of the minus teens both days with morning lows staying in the -20s.

Weekend Outlook

A big warm-up is slated for the final weekend of January with daytime highs expected to edge into minus single digits by a few degrees with a partly cloudy Saturday with clouds and snow likely on Sunday.

The Jan. 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon:

