Carbon monoxide leak forces closure of Cobourg Community Centre

A carbon monoxide leak forced the closure of the Cobourg Community Centre on Monday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the facility and discovered a problem with a heating system.

The incident caused carbon monoxide to be released throughout the building on D’Arcy Street, firefighters said.

The Town of Cobourg issued a statement saying the building would be closed and that all scheduled classes have been cancelled.

CCC: We apologize for the inconvenience but the @Cobourg_CCC will be CLOSED TODAY until further notice. All classes are cancelled. Stay tuned and thanks for your patience! @north_news @933myFM @cobourgtourism pic.twitter.com/aA8n5Wlb2g — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) January 21, 2019

Several patrons arrived at the building only to be turned away.

However, around 1 p.m. the building was reopened.

The Town noted classes would still be cancelled however all ice rentals were available from 1 p.m. onwards and the Cobourg Cougars game was still scheduled.

