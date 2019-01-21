OLG makes 3rd-quarter gaming payment of nearly $90,000 to Cavan Monaghan Township

Cavan Monaghan Township has received nearly $90,000 for its third-quarter share of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation revenue after hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs.

The OLG announced Monday that the township received a non-tax gaming revenue payment of $89,963.

The payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines how much funding municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility. They are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Shorelines Slots was operational up until Oct. 14, when it was closed for two months due to upgrades and reopened on Dec. 19.

So far this fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), the township has received $1,611,575.

Since November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received more than $60 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG provides municipal partners and local charities with significant funds to enable investments in communities across the province,” said Laurie Scott, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP. “The people of Ontario benefit through key public services like health care, education and community infrastructure.”

At more than $2.49 billion annually, OLG says it provides the Ontario government with its largest source of non-tax revenue.

On Jan. 28, the OLG will be making its first payment to the City of Peterborough for hosting the new Shorelines Casino Peterborough, which opened in October 2018.