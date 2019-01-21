Two more arrests made in alleged drug-trafficking scheme at Hamilton pharmacy

Additional arrests have been made in relation to an alleged drug-trafficking operation involving Mt. Cross Pharmacy in Hamilton.

Nick Monasteridis, 50, of Burford, and Hans Lauro, 32, of Mississauga, are being charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

The RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment’s serious and organized crime section made the arrests on Friday, and seized fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone, codeine, clonazepam, hydrocodone, buprenorphine, amphetamine and alprazolam.

“This issue of illicit opioids remains a top concern for the RCMP and we remain committed to collaborating with our partners to actively pursue the criminal networks that are jeopardizing the health and well-being of our citizens,” stated RCMP Insp. Ann Koenig in a release.

“This investigation shows the result of how good partnerships are essential in order to keep our communities safe.”

Police initially arrested Angelo Kirkopolous, 41, of Hamilton in May 2018. The former part-owner of the Concession Street pharmacy is facing several charges that include possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

The RCMP say the arrests were made with the assistance of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Health Canada and the Ontario College of Pharmacists.

